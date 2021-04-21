Glass door shatters after man pushes it to open at shop in China

The video was filmed in the city of Heze in Shandong Province on June 17, 2018.

A glass door shattered after a man pushed it to open at a shop in eastern China.

According to reports, the glass door was faulty and fortunately the man was not injured.

The case was under further investigation.