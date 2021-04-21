Skip to main content
Glass door shatters after man pushes it to open at shop in China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A glass door shattered after a man pushed it to open at a shop in eastern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Heze in Shandong Province on June 17, 2018.

According to reports, the glass door was faulty and fortunately the man was not injured.

The case was under further investigation.

