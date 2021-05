This cosmetic surgery advisor and model based in North Yorkshire, UK, has shared how she covers up a birthmark on her face using makeup.

Amy Elsegood, 29, films her meticulous makeup process used to cover up her birthmark.

She said: "I am doing a makeup tutorial on how I cover my birthmark and you can see how makeup has changed over time." Elsegood has been experimenting with different ways to cover her facial birthmark her entire life.

This footage was filmed in 2017.