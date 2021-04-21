Animals walk along carriage aisle on train that transports livestock and people in China

Animals walk along the carriage aisle on this train that transports both livestock and people in southern China.

The video, shot in the city of Panzhihua in Sichuan Province on April 16, shows livestock including goats, pigs walking along the aisle.

According to reports, it is a slow train for poverty alleviation from Puxiong to Panzhihua, which passes 26 stations and takes around nine hours and seven minutes for the whole journey.

The speed of the train is less than 40 kilometres per hour and the cheapest price for a ticket is only 2 yuan (£0.22).

The slow train provided convenience for people living in Daliang Mountain.

