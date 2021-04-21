A group of Tottenham Hotspur fans gathered outside their stadium in London to protest against the club's owners in light of the European Super League proposal.
'We want our Tottenham back!' Spurs fans gather in protest over club's ownership
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:19s 0 shares 1 views
A group of Tottenham Hotspur fans gathered outside their stadium in London to protest against the club's owners in light of the European Super League proposal.
Footage from April 21 shows a group of Spurs fans chanting "we want our Tottenham back." The Spurs fans were also seen holding a banner that read: "ENIC out, Levy out." ENIC Group currently owns Tottenham and Daniel Levy is the chairman of the club.