'We want our Tottenham back!' Spurs fans gather in protest over club's ownership

A group of Tottenham Hotspur fans gathered outside their stadium in London to protest against the club's owners in light of the European Super League proposal.

Footage from April 21 shows a group of Spurs fans chanting "we want our Tottenham back." The Spurs fans were also seen holding a banner that read: "ENIC out, Levy out." ENIC Group currently owns Tottenham and Daniel Levy is the chairman of the club.