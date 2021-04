Gift ideas for Mother's Day, Father's Day

TAKE A LIVE LOOK OUT TOWARDSDOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO.

AND ITSHOULD BE ON YOUR MIND ATLEAST IN THE BACK SPACE OF ITTHAT MOTHER'S DAY AND FATHER'SDAY IS COMING UP AND IF YOUWANT TO GET SOMETHING FOR YOURPARENTS THAT THEY WILLACTUALLY APPRECIATE DON'T PUTOUT SHOPPING UNTIL THE WEEKBEFORE SO WORD OF ADVICE ANDSO WITH THE CAMERAS ONHANDMADE JOINS US OUT WITHSOME GIFT IDEAS FOR MOTHER'SDAY AND FATHER'S DAY GOODMORNING.

GOOD MORNING.

HOW AREYOU I'M DOING PRETTY GOOD.I'LL LET YOU TAKE IT AWAYBECAUSE IT LOOKS LIKE YOU HAVEA LOT OF FUN STEP RIGHT FRONTOF YOU.YES, I'M SO EXCITED TO BEHERE WITH YOU TODAY TO TALKABOUT MOTHER'S DAY ANDFATHER'S DAY GIFT IDEAS FROMAMAZON HANDMADE ONE TREND THATI DID WANT TO TALK ABOUT OURPERSONALIZED GIFTS SO FORMOTHER'S DAY THINK OFPERSONALIZED GIFTS SOMETHINGREALLY MEANINGFUL AND UNIQUEFOR YOUR MOM OR MOTHER FIGUREWHAT I LOVE IS PERSONALIZEDJEWELRY SO WE HAVE NECKLACESBRACELETS EARRINGS RINGS THATYOU CAN PERSONALIZE WE HAVEHERE TODAY SOME CUFF BRACELETSTHAT YOU CAN PUT APERSONALIZED MESSAGE ON YOUCOULD EVEN PUT YOUR LOVEDONE'S NAME OR ACCORDANCE OF ASPECIAL LOCATION TO THEM ANDFOR FATHER'S DAY I LOVEPERSONALIZED LEATHER GOODS DOA BEAUTIFUL WALL JOURNAL WEHAVE LEATHER CATCH-ALL TRACESUNGLASS HOLDERS.YOU NAME IT WE PROBABLYHAVE IT AND IT'S AMAZING THATYOU CAN PERSONALIZE IT EVENMONOGRAM IT I LOVE THATPERSON'S GIFTS ARE SOMEANINGFUL AND THOUGHTFULREALLY SHOWS YOUR LOVED ONESTHAT YOU'RE THINKING ABOUTTHEM.I LOVE IT LOOKS REALLY COOLAND SO HOW FAR ENOUGH ANDSHOULD WE BE ABLE TO STARTPLANNING AS YOU SAID AS WESAID WE DON'T DO IT THE WEEKBEFORE RIGHT.DEFINITELY FOR PERSONALIZEDACRES ON AMAZON HANDMADE NEEDA LITTLE BIT OF TIME TO MAKESURE IT'S PERFECT FOR YOURLOVED ONE.

I WOULD DEFINITELYSTART SHOPPING NOW BUT ONAMAZON HANDMADE WE ALSO HAVEMAKERS WHO PARTICIPATE IN WHENEVERYONE KNOWS AND LOVE WHICHIS AMAZON PRIME SO FAST ANDFREE DELIVERY WITH AMAZONPRIME THOUSANDS OF ITEMS FROMMAKERS AROUND THE GLOBE.A LOT OF SMALL BUSINESSOWNERS I WOULD LOVE TO GET TOBE A PART OF THIS I LIKE TO DOHANDMADE ITEMS WHAT'S A WAYWHERE THEY CAN MAYBE GETINVOLVED SELLING ON AMAZON ASWELL.YES IT IS SELLING AMAZONHANDMADE FIRST YOU HAVE TO BEAN AMAZON SELLER.

AND THEN YOUTHAT EVERY APPLICATION TO MAKESURE OUR COMMUNITY IS ARTISANONLY BUT ONCE YOU'RE PROVEDYOU CAN LIST AND SELL YOURITEMS TO MILLIONS OF AMAZONCUSTOMERS.IT'S REALLY COOL WE'RETAKING A LOOK AT THE VIDEORIGHT NOW OF THE WEBSITE ONSOME OF THE HANDMADE OPTIONSTHAT WE CAN AT AND I JUSTTHINK IT'S A REALLY GREAT WAYUNIQUE WAY OF JUST DOINGSOMETHING DIFFERENT THAT MIGHTBE THOUGHTFUL AND TESTING FOROUR PARENTS BECAUSE WE SURELOVE THEM.YES, ABSOLUTELY WE LOVE TOEMPOWER MAKERS FROM AROUND THEGLOBE AMAZON HANDMADE YOU CANEASILY SHOP AT AMAZON DOT COMSLASH HANDMADE AND DISCOVERPRODUCTS FROM MAKERS FROM OVER80 COUNTRIES FROM HOME DECORJEWELRY BEAUTY ASSESSOR EASEAND MORE THERE'S A UNIQUE GIFTFOR AND I LOVE THAT WHEN YOUSHOP SMALL YOU REALLYSUPPORTING SOMEONE'S DREAM.AND IT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD.IT MAKES THE GIFT RECIPIENTFEEL GOOD AND ALSO THE MAKERON THE OTHER SIDE DOING ALITTLE HAPPY DANCE THAT YOUAS A GREAT POINT THANK YOUSO MUCH AIR FOR BEING WITH USAND SHOWING US SOME GREATIDEAS THAT WE COULD USE FORTHE UPCOMING ONE FULL DAY,SOME OF ABOUT WE'LL SEE YOU