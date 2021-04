Stunned gran discovers a 12-inch Rambo MACHETE in a sofa she bought on Facebook

A woman was stunned when she found a 12-inch Rambo MACHETE in a sofa she bought on Facebook marketplace.

Grandmother-of-two Shirley McNally, 82, bought the suite from someone locally for £180 after seeing it advertised on Facebook in March 2020.

She enjoyed her new couch for a year before grandson Keenan McNally, 33, admitted he thought the pattern was 'disgusting' - so she decided to sell it.