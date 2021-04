Raccoon Breaks Inside House and Hangs From Light Fixture in Bathroom to Hide From Humans

In the absence of the residents of this house, a raccoon broke in.

It helped itself to food on the kitchen counter and then hid in the bathroom, hanging awkwardly above the light fixture.

The house owners saw the poor animal, scared to move from its hiding spot, and cajoled him to go outside by opening the back door.

The raccoon however didn't move from the wall.