DJ Khaled Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

- Bless up, GQ.This is DJ Khaled and I'm goingundercover on the internet.This is actually me.Seriously, it's actually me, Khaled.Khaled, Khaled, DJ Khaled, it's me.Okay, let's check Twitter.Are you going back for a rematchon the Hot Ones on YouTube?Absolutely not.I don't recommend nobodydoing that to themselves.I never understoodwhy would you want to put something so hotto try to finish yourself?I'm not here to hurt myself.If you want my advice,don't do that to yourself.Don't play yourself.I'm out here promoting my albumand my people's like yo come,this is gonna be a fun interview.And we eatin' chicken wings.I'm like, that's great.I love chicken wings.But the man startedputting all type of sauceand hot sauce and different.I'm not into all that, I can't, I can't.That's not my thing.Replied.[whistle]Y'all remember when DJKhaled got lost on a jet ski?I remember like it was yesterday.I actually told Tom Brady the other daywhen he signed with the Tampa Buccaneers,I just gave him some advice,man, don't jet ski at night.'Cause now he live in Florida.You know, God is great.God is the greatest.I made it home.I made it home safe and blessed.Once you know, knowin' is better.So, you know, I know notto jet ski at nighttime.It's just, I'm not doing that.Posted.You're telling me Drake,nav, French Montanaand DJ Khaled aren't related, come on.Well, you should have put my name first.It should have said you'retelling me DJ Khaled, Drake,nav, French Montana.The reason why I say becauseif we do look like each other,they look like me andthose are all my brothers,that's family.But you know, ladies, I'm taken.Y'all remember that videowhere Kanye and DJKhaled met on the runwayand gives him some Yeezys and they talkand then they both just dipoff to their private jets.Yeah, I'm trying to be that rich.Yeah, I remember that.I forgot what city I was in.And I'm always on my way to my jet.And then Kanye was on his way to his jet.So we ended up just, you knowbumping into each other on the runway.And after we got done talking,you know what I'm saying,he gave me his sneakers'cause he know I'm a sneaker head.And I appreciate that and that was love.It was super historicif you think about it.I'm not expecting to see Kanye.I'm going to my jet, he goin' to his jetand we bump into each other on a runway.It's super dope.And that's a dope picturethat's out there too.Yeah, it's iconic.Submit.[whistle]Just found out that DJ Khaled and his wifeconverted their guest house into a schoolso the kids in the communitywill feel more normalduring the quarantine.Super nice of them to take on.Oh yeah.You know, we have to make surethat our babies and our kidsand our families are safe.So me and my wife took the guest houseand we made it into a real school.You know what I'm saying.I think we got like seven studentsand everybody's parents and familyto this day is quarantine.And we follow all therules and regulationsbecause we want to besafe and protect our kids,but we also want our kids tofeel like they still in schoolamongst each other, insteadof like just in Zoom.I don't feel like nokids should go throughyou know what we going through mentallyyou know with this pandemic.We want our kids to stay focusedand have happiness andjoy and safety, you know,so bless and help otherfamilies and other kids.And that's what we'reabout at the Khaled family.And I'm happy that thekids are still having fun.[whistle]Another one.Biggest lesson I learned from DJ Khaled,even if working out doesn'twork out, you keep working out.Absolutely.There's different types of workouts.First of all, let's talkabout health working out.Me, I like to do cardioworkouts once in awhile,as much as possible becauseI want to stay healthy.I want to make sure thatI do right for my bodyto give me some type of movement.Some people be like, yo Khaled,I don't see, you know, lose weight.'Cause I don't lose.You know what I'm sayin', all I do is win.Maybe you might not seeme get rid of weight.It comes back, it goes,it comes back, it goes,it comes back, it goes.And what I love aboutthat is that I don't stopand I keep goingand I have a certain number in a weightthat I refuse to go over.So you got to see the keys I'm giving you,'cause each key leads to the next key.I'm not stopping.I'mma keep going.And I'mma keep winning.Look at me.I'm beautiful.Like, I look sexy.I feel like everything is,you know what I'm saying?But at the same time you gotta be healthy.And that's the key.So don't stop.Never stop working out.'Cause I'm not.People be laughing at DJ Khaledwith how he talks to his sonsand I actually love it.Just because they're boys,they shouldn't feel love from their dad?Man, you always show loveto your boys, your girls,to the kids.That's what I do.First of all, my two boys,my two biggest blessings.So when you hear me talking to my kidsand it's the purest form of love,it's the best thing in the world.I thank my wife and Godevery day for my kidsand they so beautifuland they made me greaterand they taught me so much.They taught me patience.They taught me more love.And you know, when yousee that pure in themand that pure love, it's unbelievable.And you want that feeling forever.You know what I'm saying?So, yeah, man, I talk to mykids and have fun with my kidsand I make sure they smile andhave a good time every day.That's my job.And those are my boys.And I love them.Posted.[whistle]How many pairs of sneakersdoes DJ Khaled have?Shoo, I got three houses with full sneakerfrom top to bottom on the floorrooms around wrapped withsneakers and a warehousefilled with sneakers.That's too many.I really been collectingsneakers for a long time.But I also love to wear my sneakersand I love to keep my sneakers.All my properties and mystorages in my warehouses,all sneakers, all sneakers, all sneakers.Jordan baby.Team Jordan.All right, let me seesome YouTube comments.Putting his son as an executive produceractually financially secures his future.It's actually real smart.For sure.It's important that we makesure our kids are good foreverwith happiness, showthem what hard work is,and at the same time secure their futurewhere they wouldn't haveto go through thingsmaybe you had to go through.You know, for me, I'm gonna make suremy boys is good forever.So whatever's mine is theirs.Obviously it's my kids.And, but at the same time,it's by putting them asexecutive producers on the album,you know, they're already startedat a young age as a mogul.You pray they inspired totake it to the next level,but it's my job to makesure my kids is good.And my kids will be good forever.Because I'm a work hard andI'm gonna love them so muchand I'm not gonna stop.Replied.Let's see what's on Wikipedia.His musician parents played Arabic music.I think on that part,they meant that my familyplays Arabic music.I grew up around Arabicmusic, of course, hip hop,soul and jazz and reggae,but also Arabic music.And Khaled started developing an interestinto rap and soul music at a young ageand his parents supported his interest.They supported me 100%.They let me turn my bedroom into a studioand my garage into a studio.He worked at a localMerry-Go-Round record storewhich helped lay foundationfor his music career.The record store wascalled Odyssey Records.That's where I met LilWayne, Birdman, and Slimin the beginning of their career.So that was a great experience.I love music.I started as a DJ, still DJ.I produced music.When I started DJing, I wasa beatmaker at the same time.And then I grew into moreof like, it's a producer.Next.The amount of love DJKhaled shows his wifeand his kids is just unmatched.I love it so much.I can't wait to be lovedon every single day.Oh man, I appreciate that.I love my queen.I love my kids.I love my family.My queen, she just, she a real one.She love me.She keep me strong.And she's so strong, she's so incredible.And I forever let herknow how much I love her.So beautiful, man, like thank you, God.Moving on.Let's check out Reddit.Like they gonna be taking pics together?Y'all talking about the DJ Khaled, Fat Joejoining Only Fans.Let's be super clear.Joe crack's my brother.And on the Only Fans thing, you know,we want to inspire andmotivate people, you know.That's another platformwhere you could put contentand talk to your fans.Me, as a hustle and a mogul,it's always been somewhere.You want to be ahead of time.And I remember first getting on Twitter.I remember first getting on Instagram.I remember first getting on Snapchat.You know, when all thesenew platforms come out,you know what I mean?As long as you put positivityand love and motivation and inspirationand that's what we'redoing on that account.We just giving you that cloth talkingand spreading that light and love.Reply.Okay, IMDB, bless up.Absolutely, that's somethingI say every day, all the time.That's how I greet people.You know, bless up, know what I'm saying.I'm coming straightout the gate with love.Sending you more love and more blessings.So bless up.They don't want you to.Yeah, I use that every day.That's something I say every day,they don't want you to win.So I'm on GQ talking to you, winning.That's something I keep in my mind.And I always say, Khaled,stay away from they.And stay focused and stay positiveand be in that lightand live in that lightand spread that love and keep winning.Don't stop.Come on.

You already know what it is.It is another one.I say that all the time.'Cause I keep making these hitsand I'mma keep doing that'cause my fans inspire me.So every time I go in the studio,it's gonna be another one.And speaking of anotherone, the new album comingit's called Khaled Khaled.It's in the works and it's another one.You smart, you loyal.100%.When you tell somebodyyou smart, you loyal,that's the biggest compliment.It's one of the biggest compliment.I look in the mirror everyday,say I'm smart and loyal.And I even, you know, I'm a genius.What's wrong with telling somebody thatwhen they move as smart andthey loyal and they a genius.Let them know!Let 'em know.Major key, yeah.You know, I always, Isay that everyday too,because it's important thatpeople know what major keys is.You know what I mean?God is the master key.What's so beautiful aboutthe keys, they never run out.And each key leads to the next key.And when each key leads to the next key,you gonna get a major key, you know,going through the keys.'Cause there's keys andthen there's major key.And then there's major key alert.That's what it's like.Like doing GQ, that's the majorkey, know what I'm saying.Man, that was a good list.That was strong, that was strong.Okay, that's it.I'm signing off on the internet.Remember, when you on the internet,show love, spread love.Make somebody smile.Motivate, inspire.Light is love.God is love.Khaled, Khaled.Bless up.