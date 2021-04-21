Wrong kind of plumbing snake! Firemen pull out python from underground piping in Indonesia

A fire rescue team helped rescue a three-metre-long python from a section of underground piping in southern Indonesia.

The Kemayoran Lama South Jakarta fire team were called in after it was reported the python had entered residents' homes through a bathtub water pipe in Ciputar Raya on March 26.

Footage shows the firemen digging up the pipes, and eventually multiple men have to grapple with the snake until they are able to pull it free, allowing it to be safely transported back into the wild.