Humane gesture! Doorstep food delivery by Delhi gurdwaras for COVID patients

Due to increasing cases of coronavirus, the national capital has become worst-hit city of the country.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), once again, came forward to help needy in grim situation.

DSGMC has set up separate 'Langar' for COVID positive patients across the Delhi.

After receiving calls, DSGMC is sending packed foods from five different gurdwaras across Delhi.

DSGMC has also launched a helpline number where COVID positive patients can order their foods.