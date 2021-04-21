Biden Says Chauvin Verdict Is a 'Giant Step' Toward Justice in US

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a Black man.

President Joe Biden commented on the trial in an address to the nation immediately following the reading of the guilty verdicts.

It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see.

Systemic racism is a stain on the nation's soul, President Joe Biden, via Reuters.

Nothing can ever bring their brother and father back, but this can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America, President Joe Biden, via Reuters.

During Vice President Kamala Harris' comments, she pressed the U.S. Senate to move forward with the passage of the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." .

A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice.

This verdict brings us a step closer, Vice President Kamala Harris, via Reuters.

The act was recently approved by the House of Representatives and seeks to bring an end to harsh tactics used by law enforcement that target Black Americans