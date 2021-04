Apple Announces AirTag to Find Lost Items

Apple Announces AirTag to Find Lost Items. AirTags can be put on things like keys or wallets.

Apple's "Find My" app syncs with the device to locate the item you're looking for.

AirTags also include a built-in speaker, accelerometer and Bluetooth LE.

A sound will play on the tracker to help guide you to the item.

AirTags come with a replaceable battery.

Each battery lasts for about a year.

The device will be available for $29 on April 30.

Customers can also buy a four-pack for $99