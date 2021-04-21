Tottenham fans protest outside stadium

Disgruntled Tottenham fans protest as the fall-out from the ailing European Super League project rumbles on.A number of Tottenham fans gathered at the stadium ahead of their game with Southampton to protest against chairman Daniel Levy and the club’s ENIC owners.Spurs fans, who have been vocal in the past about Levy’s stewardship congregated with banners and chanted songs in protest at the club’s plans to join in the ESL.