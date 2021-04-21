Does Your Cat Love You? Here's How You Can Tell, According to Experts

Does your cat love you?.Yes, but it might not always be obvious.Cats do use some subtle cues, or"affiliate behaviors," to expresstheir love to their owners.These behaviors may includerubbing their body and headagainst you and sleeping nearby.They may also include walkingnext to you while wrapping theirtail around you and grooming you.Experts also explained that catscan simply grow an attachmentbond towards you as a sign of love.This bond will lead to the cat using youas a source of comfort and protection.How your pet ultimately expressestheir love to you will still truly comedown to their individual personality