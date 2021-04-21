2021 Ford Bronco tackles the King of the Hammers

Since reintroducing the Bronco nameplate for 2021, Ford has launched a multi-pronged marketing attack to bolster the iconic nameplate's credentials after decades of absence.

Its latest is an unlimited-class off-road racer that will tackle the 2021 running of the King of the Hammers this week in Johnson Valley, Calif.

"King of the Hammers inspired us to ensure every production Bronco model delivers the capability, durability and high-speed off-road experience this growing off-road enthusiast community has been trying to create on their own," said Mark Grueber, Bronco marketing manager.

"These Bronco 4400 race trucks underscore our commitment to the Bronco Built Wild capability and innovation in the red-hot off-road racing scene."