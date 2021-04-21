Science Says Sleeping for Less Than Six Hours Each Night May Increase Your Risk of Dementi
Health experts have long touted thebenefits of getting a good night's sleep.Recently, researchers found getting less thansix hours of sleep during your 40s and 50smay increase your risk of dementia by 30%.The study followed nearly8,000 participants for 25 years.It found that there was a higher risk ofdementia in adults ages 50 and 60 whoslept less than six hours each night.This study cannot entirely establishcause and effect between a lackof sleep and dementia.However, it is likely that inadequate sleepleaves the brain vulnerable to dementia.Previous health studies also founda link between a lack of sleep andcognitive impairment later in life