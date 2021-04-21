Here's How Long Fresh Herbs Last—Plus, How to Store Them Properly

How do you keep herbs freshonce you bring them home?.Tender herbs such as parsley, cilantro, andmint should not be stored in the refrigerator.Instead, trim the stems, place themin a glass with about one inch ofwater, and store at room temperature.Cover with a plastic produce bag,which helps to keep the leaves vibrantfor approximately seven to 10 days.For heartier herbs such as rosemary,thyme, and oregano, simply wrapthe stems in a damp paper towel.Then store in an airtight plastic bag orcontainer, and place in the refrigerator.You can also make herb ice cubes withheartier herbs for use at a later date