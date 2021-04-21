More than 135M Americans breathe unhealthy air

More than 135M Americans (that's at least 2 in 5) breathe unhealthy air.
That's according to the annual 'State Of The Air' report by the American Lung Association.
More than 135M Americans (that's at least 2 in 5) breathe unhealthy air.
That's according to the annual 'State Of The Air' report by the American Lung Association.
SPECTACLE.WILL REEVE REPORTING.MORE THAN 135-MILLIONAMERICANS -- THAT’S AT LEASTFOUR IN 10 -- BREATHE UNHEALTHYAIR.THAT’S ACCORDING TO THEANNUAL ’STATE OF THE AIR’ REPORTBY THE AMERICAN LUNGASSOCIATION.THE GROUP ANALYZED DATAFROM 20-17 TO 20-19.THAT MEANS ANY DECREASESIN POLLUTION FROM THE PANDEMICLOCKDOWNS WERE NOT INCLUDED.ONCE AGAIN--- CALIFORNIAHAD THE M
6am-2021-03-16
Air Travel Roars Back as, Vaccinations Spur Bookings.
More than 1.34 million people were
screened by the..