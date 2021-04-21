2022 Ford Super Duty, a detailed look at the interior and exterior

The Super Duty is not yet making the jump to a full-on redesigned model, as the regular F-Series did for 2021.

It is, however, getting the 12-inch center touchscreen with SYNC 4 that's lifted from the redesigned F-150.

The new infotainment system can display multiple functions at once and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new 12-inch unit is standard on the Lariat and higher trim levels.

The XLT continues with an 8-inch touchscreen while the base XL has a 4.2 display, both of which run SYNC 3.