2022 Ford Super Duty, a detailed look at the interior and exterior

The Super Duty is not yet making the jump to a full-on redesigned model, as the regular F-Series did for 2021.
It is, however, getting the 12-inch center touchscreen with SYNC 4 that's lifted from the redesigned F-150.
The new infotainment system can display multiple functions at once and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The new 12-inch unit is standard on the Lariat and higher trim levels.
The XLT continues with an 8-inch touchscreen while the base XL has a 4.2 display, both of which run SYNC 3.