The Finnish way of dealing with greed

In the Divine Comedy, Dante goes down the circles of Hell meeting the world’s most illustrious sinners.

700 years after his death, this series explores the contemporary meaning of the seven cardinal sins.This episode explores greed.

How does Finland, which has repeatedly been ranked the world’s happiest country, set limits on individual greed?This video contains coarse languageVideo by Saila HuuskoSeries producer: Anna Pazos