In a while crocodile! Croc slides down natural water slide at animal sanctuary in Morocco

In a while crocodile! Croc slides down natural water slide at animal sanctuary in Morocco This cool crocodile is sliding down river slide down into the pond at the end in this clip taken at Agadir Crocodile park in Morocco on April 19.

