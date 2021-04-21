Bruce the miniature dachshund dog patiently poses with a single red rose in his mouth while his owner snaps multiple photographs of him.
Paw-fection: UK dog influencer patiently poses for the perfect insta-worthy shot
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:18s 0 shares 2 views
Bruce the miniature dachshund dog patiently poses with a single red rose in his mouth while his owner snaps multiple photographs of him.
Bruce is dressed up in a red bowtie and round sunglasses with a gold "love" balloon behind him in this hilarious clip from Essex, England on February 13.