Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Baltimore Man Who Died After He Was Struck During A Police Chase Last Spring

The mother of Darius Gore is suing Baltimore City Police after her son was struck while police were chasing a suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle last spring.
He died less than a month later.
