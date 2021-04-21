Why Hair Loss Happens as We Get Older—and What to Do About It

If you're experiencing hairloss, you're in good company.An estimated 35 million men and 21million women in the United Statesexperience hair loss to some degree.Excessive hair loss is usually the result ofone of several factors, including hormonalchanges, stress, diet, and regular aging.In fact, getting older is one of themost common causes of hair loss.Over-the-counter minoxidil increasesthe blood supply to the scalp, and canbe used by both men and women.Available by prescription only, Finasteride(Propecia) prevents hair loss in men.Injecting platelet rich plasma intothe scalp helps stimulate hair growth.Finally, red light therapy has beenshown to increase hair density