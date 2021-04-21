Netflix shares drop after subscribers miss

Netflix shares have dropped more than 7% as subscriber growth numbers came in short of expectations.
CNN’s Frank Pallota reports.
Netflix shares have dropped more than 7% as subscriber growth numbers came in short of expectations.
CNN’s Frank Pallota reports.
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are trading over 7% lower in today’s trading session after the company reported..
Wall Street is set for a mixed open on Wednesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 virtually flat with..