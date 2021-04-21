Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Hooked On Science - Cloud Launcher

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You see them in the sky, but has a cloud ever launched pass your head?

Our “Science Guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to create a cloud launcher.

Check this out I’ve created an air cannon by using a few ingredients from around the house.

On top of my tub a tarp holding the tarp on two bungee cords.

In the bottom of my tub I cut a hole and filled the tub, with a cloud, by using a fog machine.

As a vortex squeezes out of the hole, you get a cloud launcher.

Watch!

Yea, awesome!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey

