Buffalo men react to Derek Chauvin verdict

"I'VE BEEN SHOUTING NO JUSTICENO PEACE" NAT: NO JUSTICE NOPEACE "AND I FINALLY HAD PEACELAST NIGHT." IT WAS A HISTORICDAY FOR BLACK PEOPLEEVERYWHERE& THOSE WHO CRIED,THOSE WHO MARCHED..

AND THOSEWHO STOOD IN SOLIDARITY WITH46-YEAR-OLD GEORGE FLOYD.

ONTUESDAY, A JURY FOUND FORMERMINNEAPOLIS OFFICER DEREKCHAUVIN GUILTY OFSECOND-DEGREE UNINTENTIONALMURDER, THIRD- DEGREE MURDERAND SECOND- DEGREEMANSLAUGHTER.

ME: GOING INTOTHE TRIAL..

DID YOU THINK THISWAS GONNA BE THE OUTCOME?

REV"ABSOLUTELY NOT..

EVERY TIMEWE'VE GONE INTO THIS AND I'VEHAD A HIGH EXPECTATION OFGETTING JUSTICE IT WAS ALWAYSJUST A CRUSHING BLOW TO MYHEART.'

DEM.

"HONESTLY I WASSHOCKED." ME "WHY WERE U SOSHOCKED?

WHAT WAS THE SHOCKINGTHING ABOUT THIS VERDICT THATDIFFERED FROM OTHER SITUATIONSTHAT WERE SIMILAR TO THISONE." DEM 'WELL THE SHOCKINGPART WAS& THEY GOT IT DONE."KIRSTEN "IT WAS SATISFYING TOFINALLY SEE A POLICE OFFICERHELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIRMIS(USE?) AND THEIR ACTIONSBUT THEN THE REALITY SET INTHAT GEORGE WILL NO LONGER BEWITH US.

NEITHER WILL THESCORES OF OTHER VICTIMS OFPOLICE VIOLENCE." ACCORDING TONPR& FROM 2005 TO 2020& ONLYFIVE NON-FEDERAL OFFICERS HAVEBEEN CONVICTED OF MURDER IN ANON-DUTY SHOOTING AND NOT HADTHOSE CONVICTION LATEROVERTURNED.

SO FOR THESE THREEBUFFALO MEN..

A GUILTY VERDICTIS JUST A START.

THEY BELIEVELEGISLATION NEEDS TO BECHANGED, POLICE REFORM NEEDSTO HAPPEN AND THAT ALL POLICE&GOING FORWARD& NEED BE HELDACCOUNTABLE.

"WE MUST HAVENATIONAL STANDARD FOR USE OFFORCE.

WE MUST HAVE NATIONALSTANDARDS FOR TRAINING.

UNTILTHAT DAY COMES..

THIS MOMENTWHILE SATISFYING..

ISINCOMPLETE AND DOES NOT SOLVETHE OVERALL PROBLEM OF POLICEVIOLENCE THE WE FACE IN THISNATION." CHAUVIN PLEADED NOTGUILTY TO THE CHARGES HELDAGAINST HIM AND WILL BESENTENCED LATER THIS YEAR.

THEOTHER OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THEARREST WILL ALSO FACE TRIAL.