Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Top 10 Greatest Female Mortal Kombat Fighters

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:55s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Greatest Female Mortal Kombat Fighters
Top 10 Greatest Female Mortal Kombat Fighters

The females of the Mortal Kombat series are NOT to be taken lightly!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best female kombatants in the iconic fighting franchise’s history.

The females of the Mortal Kombat series are NOT to be taken lightly!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best female kombatants in the iconic fighting franchise’s history.

Our countdown includes Ashrah, Sindel, Sheeva, Mileena, Sonya Blade and more!

Explore

You might like