Top 10 Greatest Female Mortal Kombat Fighters

The females of the Mortal Kombat series are NOT to be taken lightly!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the best female kombatants in the iconic fighting franchise’s history.
Our countdown includes Ashrah, Sindel, Sheeva, Mileena, Sonya Blade and more!