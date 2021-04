Governor Gavin Newsom takes executive action on drought

The last two years have been dry in the Golden State and Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom took executive action to help address California's drought.

NEWSOM SAYS IT'SALREADY TAKEN CARE OF."A BOND WAS PASSED A NUMBER OFYEARS AGO-- 7 POINT 3 BILLIONDOLLARS HASBEEN APPROPRIATED, 7 POINT 3BILLION DOLLARS SINCE THE LASTDROUGHT HASBEEN APPROPRIATED FOR ALL OF THEABOVE STRATEGIES.

2 POINT 5BILLIONDOLLARS, BY THE WAY, FOR SEVENLARGE STORAGE PROJECTS IN THESTATE TOTAL."THE GOVERNOR WAS IN MENDOCINOCOUNTY TODAY..WHERE HE DECLARED A DROUGHTEMERGENCY FORTHE AREA.THE SPOT WHERE HE WAS STANDINGUSED TO BE 44 FEET UNDERWATER.THE GOVERNOR ALSO EXTENDED THEDROUGHT EMERGENCYPROCLAMATION TO SONOMA COUNTY.FOR NOW..

IT'S UNCLEAR WHATDROUGHT-RELATED ACTIONSWILL BE TAKEN HERE IN KERN.23ABC NEWS ALSO SPOKE WITH AREPRESENTATIVEFROM THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENTOF WATERRESOURCES TO GET A BETTER GRASPOF THE CONDITIONS INTHE STATE.JEANINE JONES SAYS THE LAST TWOYEARS WERE EXCEPTIONALLYDRY..

AND THAT IT LOOKS LIKE2021 WILL TREND IN THE SAMEDIRECTION.""ONE OF THE THINGS WE'VENOTICED THIS YEAR IS THAT THESTREAM FLOW OF THESTATE'S MAJOR RIVER SYSTEMS ISPRETTY CLOSE TO WHAT WE SAW IN2014 AND 2015,WHICH WERE THE TWO DRIEST YEARSOF THAT DROUGHT.

ON THE OTHERHAND-- OUR SNOW PACK WAS MUCHBETTER, NOT AVERAGE, BUT MUCHBETTER THAN THOSE TWO YEARS, SOHOPEFULLY WE WILL END UP BETTERIN TERMS OF STREAMFLOW."IF YOU'RE WONDERING WHY THEGOVERNOR ONLY DECLARED ADROUGHT EMERGENCY FOR MENDOCINOAND SONOMACOUNTIES..

JONES SAYS THAT'SBECAUSE THE AREA IS THEDRIEST IN THE STATE AT THISPOINT.

SHE ALSO SAYS THATDROUGHT CONDITIONS VARY ACROSSCALIFORNIA AND THAT JUST BECAUSEONE AREA IS DRY..

