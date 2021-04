New high school could put some students in different schools

But some are not happy with talks of boundary changes that will have to occur in order to make it happen.

As Kern County continues to grow a new high school is being added to help with the student population.

CHANGES TO THE KERN HIGH SCHOOLDISTRICT'SATTENDANCE BOUNDARIES.THESE CHANGES WERE BROUGHT ON BYTHE DISTRICTDECISION TO ADD ANOTHER SCHOOL.THE MAP BEHIND ME SHOWS THE 17DIFFERENT AREAS WHERE K-H-S-DSTUDENTS CURRENTLY ATTENDSCHOOLS..

BASEDON POPULATION.BUT WITH THE ADDITION OF A NEWSCHOOL..

THOSEBOUNDARIES ARE SET TO CHANGE.AS KERN COUNTY CONTINUES TOGROW..A NEW HIGH SCHOOL ISBEING ADDED TO HELP WITH THESTUDENT POPULATION..

BUTSOME ARE NOT HAPPY WITH TALKS OFBOUNDACHANGES THAT WILL HAVE TO OCCURIN ORDER TO MAKE THISHAPPEN.23ABCS KYLIE WALKER JOINS USLIVE FROM WHERE THIS NEW SCHOOLWILL BE LOCATED WITH THEDETAILS..

KYLIE?DOESNT LOOK LIKE MUCH NOW ..

BUTTHE PLAN IS TO OPEN DEL ORHIGH SCHOOL BY FALL OF 2022 HEREAT THE CORNER OF PANAMA LANE ANDCOTTONWOOD RD.... BUT WITH THIS..

IT COULDCAUSE SOME GROWING PAINS FORTHOSE SURROUNDINGSCHOOLS AFFECTED.."YOU CAN IMAGINE THE KIND OFTRAUMA THAT A CHILD WOULD GOTHROUGH OR EVEN A TEENAGER WOULDGO THROUGH TOHAVE TO TRY AND REESTABISHTHEMSELEVES "SHEM OESCH A FATHER OF 3 ISTALKING BOUNDARYCHANGES THAT ARE IN THEFORESEABLE FUTURE FOR THEKERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT... INHIS CASE, THENEIGHBORHOOD HE CURRENTLY LIVESIN HIS CHILDREN WOULDBE ENROLLED AT BAKERSFIELD HIGHSCHOOL, BUT HE SAYS FROMWHAT HE'S LEARNED THAT WOULD NOLONGER BE THECASE."ON ALL SCENARIOS ..

THERES NOTA SCENARIO THATHAS SHOWN THAT WE CAN STAY INTHE DISTRICT THAT WERE IN."POTENTIAL SCHOOLS AFFECTED BYTHIS CHANGE INCLUDARVIN , BAKERSFIELD , EAST,NORTH , AND WESTTHIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIME DELORO HIGH HAS BEEN PART OFCONTROVERSY.BACK IN 2018 WHEN THE DISTRICTAPPROVED TOPURCHASE LAND FOR THE NEW SCHOOLIN SOUTHEASTBAKERSFIELD, LAMONT RESIDENTSWERE UPSET THAT THENEW PROPOSED HIGH SCHOOL WASN'TBEING BUILT IN THEIRTOWN/CITY.

RESIDENTS THERESAYING ITS TIME THEIR COMMUNITYHAD THEIR OWN HIGH SCHOOL.CURRENTLY STUDENTS IN THELAMONT AND WEEDPATCH AREA GO TOARVIN HIGH SCHOOL.OESCH ..

AND HIS WIFE... BOTHFORMER DRILLERS...ALREADY HAVE ONE CHILD ENROLLEDAT BHS ..

AND PLANNEDFOR THEIR OTHER TWO OTHERCHILDREN TO ATTEND AS WELLTELLING 23ABC THAT WAS THEREASON THEY MOVED INTO THEAREA."THE NEIGHBORHOOD WERE IN TODAYWHICH IS THESTOCKDALE ESTATES NEIGHBORHOOD..I WOULD SAY ATLEAST 50 PERCENT OF THATDECISION WAS BASED ON THESCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE HIGHSCHOOL IN PARTICULAR.

"THE KERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTSAYS THEY'VE FORMED ACOMMITTEE TO DISCUSS THEPOTENTIAL BOUNDARY CHANGESWITHIN THE DISTRICT ..THIS MAP SHOWS THE CURRENTATTENDANCE BOUNDARY FOR THE 20202021 SCHOOL YEAR...23ABC HAS OBTAINED EXCLUSIVEIMAGES OF A POTENTIAL BOUNDARYMAP THAT HAS YET TO BE RELEASEDTO THE PUBLC ..THESE 3 DIFFERENT PLANS WILLLIKELY BE PRESENTED TOTHE SCHOOL BOARD FOR APPROVAL BYTHIS SUMMER...AS YOU CAN SEE THE NEIGHBORHOODSBEING IMPACTEDIN THIS AREA ARE:AS OF RIGHT NOW NOTHING HAS BEENFORMALLY RELEASED TO THEPUBLIC...BUT OESCH SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TOSEE THIS CHANGE ..."THAT THE DISTRICT WILL TAKE THEINPUT OF THE PARENTSAND THE COMMUNITY AND THE INPUTOF THE VARIOUSCOMMUNITIES THAT WILL BEAFFECTED..

BEFORE THEYMAKE ANY KIND OF FINALDECISION."ONCE A BOUNDARY CHANGE HAS BEENAPPROVEDTHIS WOULD ONLY IMPACT 9TH AND10TH GRADERS.

JUNIORS ANDSENIORS WOULD NOT BE REQUIRED TOCHANGE SCHOOLS."IF THEY DO IN FACT MOVE THEDISCRICT ..

AND OURNEIGHBORHOOD ENDS UP GOING TO ADIFFERENT HIGH SCHOOLTHEN MY WIFE AND I WILL HAVE TODO SOME SERIOUSCONSIDERATIONS OF WHAT OUR NEXTMOVE WILL BE."NOW WILL HAVE THESE MAPS ON OURWEBSITE TURNTO23..COM.BUT WE WANT TO REMIND YOU THATEVERYTHING IS IN THE PRELIMINARYPROCDESS AND NOTHING ISFINALIZED YET...COMING UP TONIGHT AT 6 WE WILLHEAR FROM THE DIRECTOR OFRESEARCH AND PLANNING WITH THEKERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTWITH MORE ON HOW THIS COMMITTEEWORKS..

IN BAKERSFIELD IM KYLIE WALKER

