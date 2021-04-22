Locals in Agartala celebrated Garia Puja

Locals in Agartala celebrated Garia Puja on April 21.

Garia is one of the biggest festivals of Tripura and is celebrated with full devotion and fervour.

But due to fear of surging coronavirus cases, very less number of devotees turned out for the celebration unlike previous years.

Garia, is considered the creator of this universe and all the life forms of this world.

From the afternoon tribal people stood in a queue with eggs, a symbol of life, and sacrifice fouls to the Garia deity, which is made out of bamboo, and prayed for a better year and good yield.

The opening day of the 10-day festival is an official holiday in Tripura.