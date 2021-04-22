Investigation Underway After 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant Fatally Shot By Police In Columbus, Ohio

On the same day of the Derek Chauvin verdict, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, a black teenage girl.
Body camera video has surfaced of the incident showing Bryant holding a knife.
Ken Bastida reports.
(4/21/21)
Shortly a jury convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges over the death of George..
The fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within..