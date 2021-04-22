Investigation Underway After 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant Fatally Shot By Police In Columbus, Ohio
On the same day of the Derek Chauvin verdict, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, a black teenage girl.

Body camera video has surfaced of the incident showing Bryant holding a knife.

