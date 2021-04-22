Confessions of a Shopaholic Movie (2009)

Confessions of a Shopaholic Movie (2009) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Like many New York City gals, Rebecca Bloomwood (Isla Fisher) loves to shop.

The trouble is, she shops so much that she is drowning in debt.

Rebecca would love to work at the city's top fashion magazine but, so far, has not been able to get her foot in the door.

Then she lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine owned by the same company.

Her column becomes an overnight success, but her secret threatens to ruin her love life and career.