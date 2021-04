SEAL Team S04E13 Do No Harm

SEAL Team 4x13 "Do No Harm" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Bravo is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody, but the mission goes sideways when the target gets attacked.

Also, Sonny drops the ball as Bravo’s rep on the U.S.S.

Keating, and the entire team pays the price, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 28th on CBS.

Episode directed by producer and recurring star Tyler Grey.