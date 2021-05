WB polls: Voting for 6th phase begins

The voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal elections began on Apr 22, which is being held in 43 constituencies across 4 districts.

People queued up outside their respective polling stations to exercise their right.

COVID SOPs were followed at the polling stations.

Voters cast their votes at their respective polling stations.

Eight-phased Bengal polls will conclude on April 29 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 02.