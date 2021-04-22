Doctors Urge Caution As U.S. Hits 200 Million COVID Vaccine Doses

A week ahead of his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden marked a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
A week ahead of his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden marked a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
As the US approaches Joe Biden's target of 200 million COVID-19 vaccines administered this week, vaccine availability started to..
Government data up to April 21 shows that 10,775,817 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered across the..