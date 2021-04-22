With job applicants few and far between, Hamilton's hospitality industry got creative

Mike DeWine gradually loosens public health restrictions and the hospitality industry begins to open up, some are finding the pandemic has left them shorthanded.

THERE'S NEW INFORMATIONTONIGHT - ON JUST HOW MUCH THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IMPACTEDTHE U-S JOB MARKET LASTYEAR.ACCORDING TO "THE BUREAUOF LABOR STATISTICS", NEARLY10 PERCENT OF AMERICANFAMILIES STRUGGLED WITHUNEMPLOYMENT LAST YEAR.INTOTAL, EIGHT-POINT-ONE MILLIONFAMILIES EXPERIENCED A JOBLOSS LAST YEAR.AND MANY ARESTILL TRYING TO GET BACK ONTHEIR FEET.IT'S SAME WITH BUSINESSES.BARS AND RESTAURANTS AREOPENING BACK UP - BUT THEREAREN'T ENOUGH EMPLOYEES TOFULLY OPERATE.THAT'S WHERE THE CITY OFHAMILTON IS STEPPING UP.

WCPO9 NEWS REPORTER JAKE RYLEEXPLAINS THE TACTIC IT'SUSING..

TO HELP JOB CANDIDATESREBOUND FROM THE PANDEMIC.NOW HIRING..A SIGN OF THETIMES.., "I'm sure it's overwhelmingbecause frankly everyone ishiring.

It's more of a wheredo I choose.."TYLER MCCLEARYIS THE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONSFOR HAMILTON'S TANO'S BISTRO..HE SAYS THEY'D LIKE TO HAVEINDOOR AND OUTDOOR DINING..BUT THEY DON'T HAVE THESTAFFING RIGHT NOW TO PULL ITOFF., That, with front of housestaffing, and kitchen.

There'sonly so much.

They're humanbeings.

There's only so muchthey can do.

I don't want totire anyoneout.""If we can find the one stopshop we're creating here.

Heyhere's who hiring.

Here's whatwe're hiring for."AN ONLINEPORTAL..

NOW GREETS THOSELOOKING FOR A JOB IN THEHOSPITALITY INDUSTRY..

THROUGHHAMILTON'S AMUSEMENTHOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION..

ORHAHA.."How does it work?

You fillout an online application.That gets sent to dozens ofpossible employers.

Dan BatesGreater Hamilton Chamber ofCommerce President..

Hopes itmakes animpact.", "they were just screamingfor, we could be doingfabulous business if we hadthe staff..", "I think some of the peoplewant to sit back and say, isthis going to work?

We don'tknow.

We think it's going to."MCCLEARY KNOWS..

LURING JOBCANDIDATES IS A TOUGH SELLDURING THE PANDEMIC..LIMITEDSEATING CAPACITY..

LESS FOLKSGOING OUT..BUT IT COMES WITHUNIQUEBENEFITS.., "Maybe not the giant 401k,or big healthcare plans.

Butit's fun, flexible, a veryunique environment.

In a timewhere social interaction islimited you get that here.Right?"THE PORTAL IS CURRENTLYONLY FOR HAMILTON'SHOSPITALITY INDUSTRY..

ANDFEATURES A DOZEN COMPANIES..BUT THAT COULD SOON EXPAND..ANINNOVATIVE APPROACH..

TO GOFROM NOW HIRING..TOHIRED.,"I'd say it's quality overquantity.

People want to beout.

They want thatinteraction.

They've beenwithout it for a year.

Peoplewho have been back have beengracious.

The people we haveare doing really well."INHAMILTON..

JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR MOREINFORMATION ON HOW YOU CANAPPLY - VISIT WCPO-DOT-COM.