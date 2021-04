Families share frustrations about ticket limits for local high school graduations

STUDENT THAT MEANS FAMILIESHAVE JUST PICK AND CHOOSE WHOGETS TO GO AND WHO HAS TOWATCH FROM HOME.IT WAS ONLY A YEAR AGO WHENMOTHER OF 4 JENNIFER YODERWASH YOUR FIRST BORN SON BENWALK ACROSS THE HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATION STAGE FROM HER CARBUT A DRIVE-THRU CEREMONY WASBETTER THAN NO CEREMONY AT ALLMY SON'S ON THE SIDE OF BIGDEAL BUT THEY DON'T KNOW WHATTHEY'RE MISSING, PARTLY I KNOWTHEY'RE MISSING.

THIS IS THEIRIT'S LIKE DEJA VU ALL OVERAGAIN AS HER NEXT CHILD SOPHIEPREPARES TO TURN HERGRADUATION TASSEL AND CRESTPERSONALLY TO GRADUATIONS THATI WILL HAVE MISSED OUT ON.HAVING MY FAMILY THERE FORMY KIDS SO YEAH, IT'S HARDJENNIFER IS THANKFUL.

SHE HASTO WITNESS THE MILESTONE FROMTHE BLEACHERS THIS YEAR BUT TOKEEP CROWDS LIMITED PARENTSWITH STUDENTS AT OAK RIDGEHIGH SCHOOL WERE TOLD THEREWILL BE 2 SEPARATE GRADUATIONCEREMONIES WITH EACH STUDENTGETTING 2 TICKETS APIECE BUTUS HAVE MORE THAN 2.PEOPLE PER STUDENT.

LET USHAVE A PROPER GRADUATION FORTHE KIDS OUTSIDE.WITH MASKS.AND EVERYBODY ALL TOGETHERSIMILAR PLANS HAVE BEEN MADE ATWIN RIVERS UNIFIED SCHOOLSWITH EACH STUDENT ASSIGNED ONEPAIR OF TICKETS WE'VE LOSTFAMILY MEMBERS TO COVID IN OURFAMILY SO SO WE UNDERSTAND THESEVERITY OF IT, BUT THIS IS AAND THIS IS 13 YEARS OF SCHOOLTHAT THEY'VE WORKED TOWARDSFOR HEATHER ROSA, IT WILL BEHER FIRST TIME WATCHING ACHILD EXCEPT THEIR DIPLOMA,BUT SHE WISHES THE ENTIRETHE MEMORY IS DEVASTATING FOROUR FAMILY BUT LOOKING AT THELAST YEAR MY NIECE GRADUATEDLAST YEAR A GRADUATION AT ALL.SO WE'RE THANKFUL THAT WELEAST WE GET TO CELEBRATETHAT.

ALTHOUGH WE DON'T KNOWHOW WE'RE GOING TO BREAK IT TOOUR YOUNGER SON WHO WON'T YOUHAVE TO WATCH HIS BROTHERGRADUATE BECAUSE AFTER A YEAROF CANCELED HOMECOMINGSFOOTBALL GAMES AND PROMSPARENTS HAD HOPED THATSTUDENTS COULD MAKE UP FOREVERYTHING DAY LAST WITH ATRADITIONAL COMMENCEMENT TOBOOKEND A NOT SO TRADITIONALHIGH SCHOOL EXPERIENCE HIGHBIG MILESTONE IF THEY DON'TUNDERSTAND WHAT IT'S LIKE TOHAVE THE POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCEOF A REAL GRADUATION.I ALSO REACHED OUT TO SAC