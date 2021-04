Being billed for the COVID vaccine? Vaccines don't cost anything.

Consumer reporter John Matarese spoke with one couple, fuming over being billed for their shot.

Once you do, check your mailbox for an unexpected bill.

Have you had your COVID-19 vaccine yet?

TIM AND VICKIE GOBINWERE EXCITED TO RECEIVE THEIRCOVID 19 SHOTS LAST MONTH.BUT WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT THECLINIC THEY WERE SURPRISED THEYHAD TO GIVE AN INSURANCE CARD."I SAID WHY DO YOU NEED OURINSURANCECARD, I THOUGHT THIS WAS ALLFREE?

SHE SAID THAT IS JUST AWAY TO TRACK YOU."VICKIE HANDED OVER HER CARD."NOTHING WAS SAID ABOUT ANYCHARGEOR FEE, SO I GOT MY SHOT, NO BIGDEAL.

BUT 10 DAYS LATER I GETMY BILL."A BILL FOR 45 DOLLARS.LUCKILY IT SAID THEY OWED ONLY11 DOLLARS AFTER INSURANCE."THEY PAID 33.30 OF THAT 45DOLLARS, ANDTHE REMAINDER WAS BILLED TO US."BUT EVERYTHING THEY HEARD WASTHAT THE VACCINE WAS SUPPOSEDTO BE FREE!BUT THE CDC SAYS WHILE THEVACCINE IS PAID FOR BY THEGOVERNMENT, SOME PROVIDERS MAYCHARGE A SMALLADMINISTRATIVE FEE....THAT SHOULD BE COVERED BY YOURINSURANCE OR MEDICARE.MEDICARE HAS AGREED TO PAY UP TO$40 EXTRA PER SHOT.....THOUGH SOME INSURANCECOMPANIES MAY NOT PAY THATMUCH.TIM THINKS THAT'S NOT RIGHT."IF I AM JUST ONE OF THOUSANDSTHAT THISMAY BE OCCURRING TO, THAT ADDSUP TO A LOT OF MONEY."THE PHARMACY SAVING SITE GOOD RXSAYS IF YOU GET A CHARGE,CALL THE PHARMACY OR YOURINSURER...AND MANY OF THEM WILLDROP IT.THAT WAY YOU DON'T WASTE YOURSPEAKING OF VACCINES--TOMORROW IN MCFARLAND..

THERE ISAN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE COMMUNITYTO GET VACCINATED.THIS WILL BE AT THE MCFARLANDJUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL..

AT 405MAST AVENUE IN MCFARLAND.IT WILL BE FROM 10 A.M.

TO 2P.M.YOU CAN MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BYCALLING 771-8400 FOR ENGLISH..OR525-5900 FOR SPANISH.WALK-INS ARE ALSO WELCOMED.THIS IS A PARTNERSHIP WITHADVENTIST HEALTH DELANOAND THE KERN COUNTY LATINOCOVID-19 TASK FORCE ANDMCFARLAND JUNIOR HIGH.AND THIS WEEKEND MORE THAN 1THOUSAND COVID-19VACCINES WILL BE GIVEN TODIVERSE COMMUNITIES.CLINICA SIERRIA VISTA WILL BEHOLDING TWO EVENTS..

ONE INKERN COUNTY..THE OTHER INFRESNO.

ON SATURDAY..

YOU CANGET YOUR VACCINE AT THE EASTNILESCOMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER AT78-HUNDRED NILES STREET INBAKERSFIELD.THEY HAVE AVAILABILTY FROM 8A.M.

TO 4 P.M.

AND CANREGISTER ON CLINICA SIERRA'SWEBSITE.KERN COUNTY RANKS 7TH HIGHEST INTHE STATE WHEN ITCOMES TO VACCINE HESITANCY.MEANWHILE ..

WITH FEWER COVID