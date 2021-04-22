Sitaram Yechury's son, 34, dies of Covid-19; PM Modi, Kerala CM condole demise

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

Ashish breathed his last at 5.30 am following a two-week battle with coronavirus.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the 'tragic and untimely demise’.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Ashish Yechury.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condoled Ashish's demise.

Ashish's demise comes amid the devastating second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 3 lakh fresh cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday.