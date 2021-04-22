COVID Vaccines: Santa Clara Set To Deliver 1 Millionth Dose Amid Supply Influx - 'Something To Celebrate'
Santa Clara County is poised to reach a major milestone this week when it delivers the one millionth COVID-19 shot since vaccine distribution began in December.

Maria Medina reports.

(4/21/21)