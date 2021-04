'Not a comfortable situation': Delhi Health Minister on shortage of medical oxygen

As hospitals in Delhi reel under the crisis of medical oxygen, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 22 raised concerns and said that 'not a comfortable situation' as oxygen last in some hospitals for 6 to 10 hrs.

"Situation is different in different hospitals; 6 hours in some, 8 in others 10 in some others.

We can't call this a comfortable situation," said Health Minister Jain.