Thieves raided a hospital in Haryana, north India, and stole 1,710 COVID-19 vaccines as the country experiences a second wave of the virus.

Footage from April 22 shows the trashed interior of the hospital in Jind as locks and storage units were broken in to.

The district has now been left with no vaccines and local police have registered a case against unidentified suspects.

India recorded 315,802 new infections on April 21.