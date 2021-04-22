Elderly people stop wedding car to ask for money and cigarettes in central China

Elderly people stopped a wedding car to ask for money and cigarettes in central China.

Elderly people stopped a wedding car to ask for money and cigarettes in central China.

The video, captured in the city of Zhoukou in Henan Province on March 28, shows a wedding car being stopped by elderly people as they ask for money and cigarettes when it was driving to pick up the bride.

According to reports, the man in the wedding car has given out more than 60 bags of cigarettes.

It is a local traditional custom to stop wedding cars.

Residents used to stop the wedding car to show their best wishes to the couple, but now they just ask for money and cigarettes.

The video was provided by local media with permission.