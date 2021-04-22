Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows at HSBC headquarters in London

Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed windows at the HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, on April 22.

Footage shows the climate activists on Earth Day using hammers and nails to smash the glass exterior of the bank's HQ.

The protesters placed stickers reading "£80 billion into fossil fuels in the last 5 years" onto the windows.