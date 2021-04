Vaccine registration for 18+ in India starts Saturday | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of several high court hearings regarding Covid-19 preparedness and issued a notice to the Centre; All above 18, now eligible for vaccination from May 1, can register for their shot from Saturday (April 24) on the CoWin platform; India today reported the world's biggest-ever daily surge with 3.14 lakh new cases and 2,104 deaths since yesterday.

