COVID: Waiting period for cremation at Muzaffarpur's Mukti Dham

COVID situation continues to be grim in India.

Over 2100 patients died in a day on April 22.

There's waiting period for cremation Muzaffarpur's Mukti Dham.

"In the last 3-4 days, 18-25 bodies including 10-12 COVID bodies are being brought here for cremation.

There is a waiting period for cremation as the number of bodies is high," said Mukti Dham's caretaker.