Husky and US owner have heated but hilarious argument

Brendan St Laurent, based in LaFayette, New York, and his pet dog argue in the latter's language.

This husky and its owner have a heated but hilarious argument.

This husky and its owner have a heated but hilarious argument.

Brendan St Laurent, based in LaFayette, New York, and his pet dog argue in the latter's language.

The filmer said: "My dog only talks to me when I talk to him first.

If I ask him a question in his language, he’ll answer.

It looks like we have different tastes in movies, haha." This footage was filmed in October 2020.