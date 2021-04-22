Brave stuntman engulfed in flames leaps off building in France

Intense footage of a professional stuntman jumping off a building while covered in flames was caught on camera on February 22.

In this video, Bryan Vigier - known for his work in "Lupin", "355", and "La Révolution" - leaps off a building whilst on fire.

The filmer of this gripping stunt, Lucas Dollfus, revealed that Bryan fell 10 metres onto the inflatable structure and was "lit up" during the entire sequence.

As soon as Bryan reaches the ground, a man holding a fire extinguisher puts off the fire covering the stuntman's body.

This footage was filmed in Le Cateau-Cambrésis, northern France.