Foreign aid cuts: Raab rejects ‘sneaking out’ accusations

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected accusations of "sneaking out" the cuts to foreign aid, claiming that thematic spending would not "normally" be set out at this point of the financial year.

Speaking at an International Development Committee, Mr Raab insisted his department acted in a "fully transparent way" in setting out how foreign aid would be spent.

Report by Patelr.

